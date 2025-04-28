Miami Basketball: Georgia transfer Jordyn Kee returns home to Hurricanes

Former local three-star forward Jordyn Kee announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The former Georgia and Safemont (Weston, FL) guard will return to South Florida to play for the hometown Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard redshirted his only season at Georgia, appearing in just two exhibition games but did not record any stats.
Former Bulldogs assistant coach Erik Pastrana, who was hired by head coach Jai Lucas earlier this spring, played a significant role in Kee's decision to come to Miami.
The Hurricanes have also recently received commitments/signings from five-star guard Shelton Henderson and four-star guard Dante Allen, and acquired Missouri transfer Marcus Allen, Slovakian transfer Timotej Malovec, New Mexico transfer Tru Washington, TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr., Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau via the transfer portal.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook