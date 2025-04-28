Miami Basketball: Georgia transfer Jordyn Kee returns home to Hurricanes

Former local three-star forward Jordyn Kee announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The former Georgia and Safemont (Weston, FL) guard will return to South Florida to play for the hometown Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard redshirted his only season at Georgia, appearing in just two exhibition games but did not record any stats.

Former Bulldogs assistant coach Erik Pastrana, who was hired by head coach Jai Lucas earlier this spring, played a significant role in Kee's decision to come to Miami.