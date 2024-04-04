Miami guard Kyshawn George has decided on his basketball future. The freshman intends to submit his name for the NBA draft.

The freshman from Switzerland told BeIn Sports that he would enter his name in the draft. He is the first Hurricane to announce his decision to enter the draft but the sixth to depart from the program; the other five have entered the transfer portal.

“I focus on what I have to do. I’m going to enter my name in the Draft. I’ve put in the effort and work to get there, but I don’t realize it yet,” George said.

In his one season with the Hurricanes, George played 30 games and started 16, averaging 23 minutes per game. He notched 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.