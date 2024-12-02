Published Dec 2, 2024
Miami Basketball: Guards Blackmon and Swartz prepare for Arkansas visit
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
Guards Jalen Blackmon and Austin Swartz answered questions during a media availability on Monday, ahead of the clash with Arkansas.

The Hurricanes will host the Razorbacks on Tuesday. The tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM Eastern and will be televised on ESPN2.

