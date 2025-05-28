Published May 28, 2025
Miami Basketball: Hurricanes' ACC Home, Away Opponents Announced
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the University of Miami men’s basketball team’s home and away conference opponents for the 2025-26 season.

The Hurricanes will play 18 conference games, nine home and nine away, during the upcoming season.

As previously announced, Miami’s primary partner is Florida State, so the Hurricanes and Seminoles will play in both Coral Gables and Tallahassee this season.

The Hurricanes will also play Boston College at home and on the road, as the Eagles’ are Miami’s variable partner for 2025-26.

Miami’s home opponents for the upcoming season include California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes’ road opponents include Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Game dates, times, and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2025-26 ACC Opponents

Home

Boston College

California

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Pittsburgh

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Road

Boston College

Clemson

Florida State

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

