Miami Basketball: Hurricanes' ACC Home, Away Opponents Announced

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the University of Miami men’s basketball team’s home and away conference opponents for the 2025-26 season.

The Hurricanes will play 18 conference games, nine home and nine away, during the upcoming season.

As previously announced, Miami’s primary partner is Florida State, so the Hurricanes and Seminoles will play in both Coral Gables and Tallahassee this season.

The Hurricanes will also play Boston College at home and on the road, as the Eagles’ are Miami’s variable partner for 2025-26.