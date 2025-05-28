Miami Basketball: Hurricanes' ACC Home, Away Opponents Announced

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the University of Miami men’s basketball team’s home and away conference opponents for the 2025-26 season.
The Hurricanes will play 18 conference games, nine home and nine away, during the upcoming season.
As previously announced, Miami’s primary partner is Florida State, so the Hurricanes and Seminoles will play in both Coral Gables and Tallahassee this season.
The Hurricanes will also play Boston College at home and on the road, as the Eagles’ are Miami’s variable partner for 2025-26.
Miami’s home opponents for the upcoming season include California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Virginia Tech.
The Hurricanes’ road opponents include Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
Game dates, times, and television designations will be announced at a later date.
2025-26 ACC Opponents
Home
Boston College
California
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Road
Boston College
Clemson
Florida State
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
