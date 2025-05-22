Miami Basketball: Hurricanes add EuroLeague forward Salih Altunstas

Miami head basketball coach Jai Lucas continues building the 2025-26 season roster with the addition of EuroLeague prospect Salih Altunstas. The six-foot-ten center/forward most recently played for Istanbulsport in the Turkish Basketball League.
Altunstas averaged 10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.
The Hurricanes have also recently received commitments/signings from five-star guard Shelton Henderson and four-star guard Dante Allen, and acquired Georgia transfer Jordyn Kee, Missouri transfer Marcus Allen, Slovakian transfer Timotej Malovec, New Mexico transfer Tru Washington, TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr., Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau via the transfer portal.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook