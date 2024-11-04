Miami Basketball: Hurricanes blow by FDU Knights in season-opener, 113-72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team opened the 2024-25 season with a dominant 113-72 victory over the Farleigh Dickinson Knights Monday night at the Watsco Center.

Miami’s 113 points are the most by a Hurricane team since Feb. 28, 1987, when Miami scored 115 against Coppin State. The Hurricanes shot 66.7 percent from the field, tying the program record for single-game field goal percentage last set on Dec. 3, 2005 against Birmingham Southern.

In his first game as a Hurricane, graduate student Lynn Kidd put on a dominant performance, totaling 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. Guards Nijel Pack (21), Jalen Blackmon (15), and Divine Ugochukwu (15) all joined Kidd in double figures.