Miami Basketball: Hurricanes blow by FDU Knights in season-opener, 113-72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team opened the 2024-25 season with a dominant 113-72 victory over the Farleigh Dickinson Knights Monday night at the Watsco Center.
Miami’s 113 points are the most by a Hurricane team since Feb. 28, 1987, when Miami scored 115 against Coppin State. The Hurricanes shot 66.7 percent from the field, tying the program record for single-game field goal percentage last set on Dec. 3, 2005 against Birmingham Southern.
In his first game as a Hurricane, graduate student Lynn Kidd put on a dominant performance, totaling 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. Guards Nijel Pack (21), Jalen Blackmon (15), and Divine Ugochukwu (15) all joined Kidd in double figures.
Kidd and senior Brandon Johnson led the Hurricanes on the boards, tallying nine rebounds apiece.
The Hurricanes got off to an electric start, connecting on 10 of their first 12 shot attempts, largely thanks to Kidd, who scored 10 points in the first five minutes of action.
Kidd (7-of-7) and Matthew Cleveland (4-of-4) combined to go a perfect 11-of-11 from the field in the first half. As a team, Miami shot 70.6 percent in the first 20 minutes to take a commanding 56-35 lead into the halftime break.
Miami dominated on offense, outscoring the Knights 57-37 in the second half. Pack poured in 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting over the final 20 minutes. Ten of the 12 Hurricanes who saw action in the game recorded a bucket, and eight tallied seven-plus points.
The Hurricanes return to action on Sunday when they host the Binghamton Bearcats at 2 p.m. in the Watsco Center. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
