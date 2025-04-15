Miami Basketball: Hurricanes add former Missouri assistant to staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jai Lucas announced Tuesday that he has hired Charlton Young as associate coach.

Young, a Miami native, brings almost three decades of Division I coaching experience to the Hurricanes basketball program. He has coached nine NCAA Tournament teams and two regular-season conference titles, as well as 15 NBA Draft picks, including Patrick Williams, Scottie Barnes, and Thaddeus Young.

“C.Y. is a South Florida legend with 30 years’ experience as a head coach and assistant coach,” Lucas said. “His extensive knowledge of the game, coupled with his strong national relationships, make him an invaluable asset to the program. I am thrilled to have someone with such a wealth of experience by my side.”

Most recently, Young served as the associate head coach at the University of Missouri, where he helped the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three years on staff. The Tigers recorded a pair of 20-win seasons during Young’s tenure, including their most wins in 11 seasons with 25 overall victories in 2022-23, after being picked 11th in the SEC Preseason poll.

Young is no stranger to the ACC, having spent nine seasons on Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State from 2013-2022. Over that time frame, Young helped the Seminoles to an ACC regular-season championship (2020), three Sweet Sixteen appearances, and the program’s first Elite Eight in 25 years. He was the head coach at his alma mater, Georgia Southern, from 2009-13, and has also been an assistant coach at Auburn, Jacksonville, Northeastern, Chattanooga, and Georgia Tech.

