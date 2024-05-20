CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Monday the signing of transfer Kiree Huie.

A 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, Huie joins the Miami roster after playing for the Idaho State Bengals during the 2023-24 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiree Huie and his family into our program here at Miami,” Larrañaga said. “Kiree has great skill in the post, is a terrific rebounder, and possesses a strong work ethic. The combination of his size and athleticism will bolster our front court and add tremendous value to our program."

Huie started 32 of 34 games for the Bengals, averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per contest. He co-led the team in rebounding and finished second in field goal percentage, shooting 56.3 percent.

The forward totaled 21 double-digit outings and four double-doubles in 2023-24 and finished the year fourth among all Big Sky players in offensive rebounds per game (2.15), fifth in blocked shots, and tied for 10th in rebounding.

Before Idaho State, Huie spent two seasons at Odessa College, where he guided the Wranglers to back-to-back WJCAC Championships and consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament.

As a sophomore at Odessa, Huie averaged 10.6 points on 60.8 percent shooting and hauled 5.9 rebounds per contest.

A native of Grayson, Ga., Huie helped the Grayson Rams to the Georgia Class AAAAAAA state championship game in 2019-20 alongside Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics