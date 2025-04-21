Miami Basketball: Hurricanes sign five-star forward Shelton Henderson

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball coach Jai Lucas announced Monday the signing of five-star recruit Shelton Henderson.

A 6-foot-6, 220-pound small forward, Henderson is ranked the No. 12 player in the nation, the fourth-best small forward in the class of 2025 according to Rivals.com

“Shelton is someone I have known for a long time and I am very familiar with him and his family,” Lucas said. “He has an exceptional work ethic and fearlessness on the court, but what I am most excited about is the impact he will have in our locker room and on the program as a whole.”

Henderson and Lucas attended the same high school (Bellaire) in Texas where Lucas was tabbed a McDonald’s All-American before graduating in 2007.

As a senior, Henderson was named the All-Greater Houston Player of the Year and won the Guy V. Lewis award after averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game. The forward shot 69 percent from the field and led the Cardinals on a historic run to the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship game.

Henderson captured a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup last summer, averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in six games.

On the 2024 EYBL spring circuit, Henderson tallied 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and he continued that success at the Nike Peach Jam in the summer where he averaged 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

With the signing of Henderson, Lucas has now brought in a pair of top-50 recruits from the class of 2025 as No. 41 Dante Allen (per ESPN100) signed with the Hurricanes earlier in April.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics