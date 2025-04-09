Miami Basketball: New Mexico transfer Tru Washington commits to Miami

New head basketball coach Jai Lucas continues to construct the new Miami Hurricanes roster. The Hurricanes added former New Mexico guard Tru Washington, who announced his commitment to Miami on Wednesday.

Last season, Washington led the Lobos to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.1 points, four rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor. Washington’s 2.1 steals per game ranked third overall in the Mountain West.

Washington has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Hurricanes have also brought recently acquired TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr., Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau.