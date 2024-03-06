CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami forward Norchad Omier has been named the recipient of the Atlantic Coast Conference 2023-24 Skip Prosser Award for men’s basketball.

The Skip Prosser Award is presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball. Omier is third player in Miami history to receive the honor, joining Davon Reed (2016-17) and Jack McClinton (2008-09).

In his second season at Miami, Omier has continued to improve, pacing the Hurricanes in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (9.5). He is the only ACC player to average 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season and ranks top-10 among all ACC players in both categories.

If he maintains his current stat production, Omier will be the first Hurricane to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding since 2013-14 and just the sixth to do so since the program rebirth in 1985 (Eric Brown, Joe Wylie, Tim James, Darius Rice, Rion Brown).

Omier earned NABC Honors Court and All-ACC Academic Team honors in 2022-23 and is working toward a sports administration degree. Over his last two semesters, he has been named to the Fall Provost’s List (3.75+ GPA) and the Spring Dean’s List (3.5+ GPA).





About the Skip Prosser Award

The Skip Prosser Award is named in memory of Wake Forest head basketball coach George Edward “Skip” Prosser, who passed away on July 26, 2007. Prosser compiled a 291-146 career record in 14 seasons as a head coach, including a 126-68 mark in his six years with Wake Forest. Every Wake Forest senior he coached graduated, and the Demon Deacons placed nine players on the All-ACC Academic Basketball Team during his tenure.

