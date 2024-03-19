Miami Basketball: Norchad Omier Named to NABC All-District 2 Second Team
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – As announced Tuesday morning, University of Miami forward Norchad Omier earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 2 Second Team honors for the second straight season.
Omier is the first Hurricane since 2008-09 (Jack McClinton) to earn NABC All-District honors in back-to-back seasons and just the fourth player in program history (Guillermo Diaz, Darius Rice, McClinton) to accomplish the feat.
Coaches within the district vote on the distinction. For Miami (15-17, 6-14 ACC), District 2 includes the 15 schools in the ACC.
Miami is one of nine ACC schools that have placed a student-athlete on the first or second team. Just one ACC school (North Carolina) had two All-District honorees.
Omier finished the 2023-24 season averaging 17.03 points and 9.97 rebounds per game, which led the Hurricanes in both categories.
He is the first Miami player to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding sine 2013-14 and just the sixth to do so since the program rebirth in 1985 (Eric Brown, Joe Wylie, Tim James, Darius Rice, Rion Brown).
After averaging a double-double in conference play (16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game), Omier was not only named to the All-ACC Second Team, but also earned the 2024 Skip Prosser Award for the league’s top men’s basketball scholar-athlete.
NABC District 2
First Team
Reece Beekman - Virginia
RJ Davis - North Carolina
Kyle Filipowski - Duke
PJ Hall - Clemson
Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest
Second Team
Armando Bacot - North Carolina
Blake Hinson - Pittsburgh
DJ Horne - North Carolina State
Judah Mintz - Syracuse
Norchad Omier - Miami
Coach of the Year: Hubert Davis - North Carolina
A full list of all NABC All-District honorees may be found here.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
