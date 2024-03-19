CORAL GABLES, Fla. – As announced Tuesday morning, University of Miami forward Norchad Omier earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 2 Second Team honors for the second straight season.

Omier is the first Hurricane since 2008-09 (Jack McClinton) to earn NABC All-District honors in back-to-back seasons and just the fourth player in program history (Guillermo Diaz, Darius Rice, McClinton) to accomplish the feat.

Coaches within the district vote on the distinction. For Miami (15-17, 6-14 ACC), District 2 includes the 15 schools in the ACC.

Miami is one of nine ACC schools that have placed a student-athlete on the first or second team. Just one ACC school (North Carolina) had two All-District honorees.

Omier finished the 2023-24 season averaging 17.03 points and 9.97 rebounds per game, which led the Hurricanes in both categories.