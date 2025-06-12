Miami Basketball: Opponents announced for 2025/2026 ACC/SEC Challenge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Tues., Dec. 2, in Oxford, Miss., for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, as announced jointly by the leagues and ESPN.

This will be just the fifth meeting all-time between the Hurricanes and the Rebels – third since the program rebirth in 1985 – with Miami holding a 3-1 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met, Ole Miss recorded a 64-61 overtime victory in Oxford in 2011.

Miami is 0-2 in the ACC/SEC Challenge since its inception in 2023, having fallen to No. 12 Kentucky in its inaugural year and to the Arkansas Razorbacks last season in Coral Gables.

The SEC currently leads the series, 21-9, and won 14 of the 16 challenge games in 2024.

Tipoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

Full ACC/SEC Challenge Schedule

Tuesday, December 2

Florida at Duke

Georgia at Florida State

Miami at Ole Miss

North Carolina at Kentucky

Missouri at Notre Dame

Texas A&M at Pitt

Tennessee at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Wednesday, December 3

LSU at Boston College

Clemson at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Arkansas

NC State at Auburn

SMU at Vanderbilt

Virginia at Texas

Miami women’s basketball is set to host Kentucky in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, with the contest slated to take place on Wednesday, December 3 in Coral Gables, as announced Thursday afternoon.

The tip-off time and TV network designation for the contest will be announced at a later date.

Miami owns a record of 1-1 in the two previous ACC/SEC Challenges, as they defeated Mississippi State in 2023 before losing to Vanderbilt this past season.

The Hurricanes will face a Kentucky team coming off a season in which they compiled an overall record of 23-8 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miami enters its second season under Head Coach Tricia Cullop, and the Canes have added significant talent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Miami is set to bring in five new freshmen and seven new transfer players, with both the freshman and transfer recruiting classes being ranked within the top 15 in the nation by ESPN-W. The remainder of the 2025-26 schedule will be released at a later date.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics