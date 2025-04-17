Miami Basketball: Slovakia wing Timotej Malovec commits to Canes

On Wednesday, Slovakian Timotej Malovec committed to the University of Miami basketball program.

The 6'9" wing is one of the top international prospects and is 21 years old.

Tomotej averaged 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks in just 25 minutes per contest in 29 games in 2024-25 with Mega Mis of the ABA League.

He also represented Slovakia in the European Championships game, averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the recent season with Mega Mis, Tomotej shot 40.1 percent from the field, 36 percent from three, and a free throw percentage of 78.6%.

The Hurricanes have also recently received a commitment from four-star guard Dante Allen and acquired New Mexico transfer Tru Washington, TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr., Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau via the transfer portal.