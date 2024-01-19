Miami lost its second straight home game to Florida State 84-75 Wednesday night. Here are three thoughts from the loss.

Miami is a live by or die by the three team

Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles the basketball against Florida State Seminoles forward Cam Corhen (3) during the second half at Watsco Center.

Miami's top two three-point shooters, Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar, shot 6 of 20 (30 percent) from three-point range against FSU. In losses in the 2024 calendar year, the pair shot 15 of 42 (35.7 percent) from beyond the arc. In wins, the two shot 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) from three. Miami's ability to shoot the three-ball is a gift and a curse. Miami is often settling and opting for the three-point shot at a far greater number than needed. Miami leads the ACC in field goal percentage (49 percent) and three-point percentage (39 percent), so Miami jacking up threes will not stop, but too many misses will result in losses like Wednesday night.

Larranaga doesn't trust bench

Miami coach Jim Larranaga reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Florida State ran up and down the court on Miami. The Seminoles bench outscored the Hurricanes 40-14. Three players (Kyshawn George, Michael Nwoko, and AJ Casey) from Miami's bench got into the game and played a total of 32 minutes. In contrast, FSU played a total of 11 players with its bench playing a total of 78 minutes. Seminole head coach Leonard Hamilton kept rotating fresh bodies into the game and Miami looked winded trying to keep up with the pace. It was odd to not at least see Christian Watson in the game where depth was an issue. The sophomore appeared in 15 games this season but was a no-show on Wednesday.

Size is mattering

Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) tries to control the ball as Florida State forward Cam Corhen, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla.