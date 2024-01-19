Miami Basketball: Three takeaways from home loss to Florida State
Miami lost its second straight home game to Florida State 84-75 Wednesday night. Here are three thoughts from the loss.
Miami is a live by or die by the three team
Miami's top two three-point shooters, Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar, shot 6 of 20 (30 percent) from three-point range against FSU. In losses in the 2024 calendar year, the pair shot 15 of 42 (35.7 percent) from beyond the arc. In wins, the two shot 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) from three.
Miami's ability to shoot the three-ball is a gift and a curse. Miami is often settling and opting for the three-point shot at a far greater number than needed. Miami leads the ACC in field goal percentage (49 percent) and three-point percentage (39 percent), so Miami jacking up threes will not stop, but too many misses will result in losses like Wednesday night.
Larranaga doesn't trust bench
Florida State ran up and down the court on Miami. The Seminoles bench outscored the Hurricanes 40-14. Three players (Kyshawn George, Michael Nwoko, and AJ Casey) from Miami's bench got into the game and played a total of 32 minutes.
In contrast, FSU played a total of 11 players with its bench playing a total of 78 minutes. Seminole head coach Leonard Hamilton kept rotating fresh bodies into the game and Miami looked winded trying to keep up with the pace.
It was odd to not at least see Christian Watson in the game where depth was an issue. The sophomore appeared in 15 games this season but was a no-show on Wednesday.
Size is mattering
Miami played the tallest team in the ACC Wednesday night, and it showed. Norchad Omier (6'7" and 240 pounds) was again in foul trouble against FSU trying to defend the basket. Omier is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game, nearly four rebounds more than the next Hurricane - Matthew Cleveland (5.4).
Omier needs help.
Last year, Miami was able to play small ball because Jordan Miller made a big difference in rebounding (6.2), especially on the offensive end (2.1). Rebounding and defense need to be more of a group effort; if not, Omier will be worn out and may not make it to the end of the season.
Michael Nwoko (6'10") and AJ Casey (6'9) need more minutes and need to be more productive for Miami to make another run in the tournament. Miami is currently a bubble team and is in danger of missing the tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook