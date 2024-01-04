Miami raced to a 95-82 win over No.16 Clemson Wednesday night, and it was a statement win over the top team that sat at the top of the conference standings before both teams took the court.

Miami wins without Wooga

Miami guard Bensley Joseph (4), forward Norchad Omier (15) and guard Matthew Cleveland celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson , Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Starter Wooga Poplar did not play against Clemson due to a sore ankle—the shooting guard for Miami averages 16.2 points per game, which is second on the team. Kyshawn George started instead of Poplar and was not scared of the moment. The freshman attempted a team-high seven threes in the first half, making four. He would finish the game four-of-nine from distance, but the nine attempts led the team. He also added five assists and three rebounds. If Miami is willing to live the results of George's shot, it spreads out the offense, making defenders respect the deep ball from another player. Head Coach Larranaga felt his team grew tonight getting contributions from George, and sophomores Christian Watson and AJ Casey. Watson did not score but added three rebounds and one assist and Casey didn't score any baskets but added two rebounds and two assists. "I thought we played by a mature team tonight," Larranaga said. "I have tremendous confidence in them. I felt like if Norchad [Omier] or Matthew [Cleveland] needs a rest or gets in foul trouble we can count on those sophomores to step in and help us."

Miami can run with anyone

Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket ahead of Clemson Tigers guard Joseph Girard III (11) and forward Chauncey Wiggins (21) during the second half at Watsco Center.

For the sixth time this year, Miami scored over 90 points. Miami was down 41-35 at halftime and scored 60 points to get its second conference win of the season. Miami made an emphasis to push the pace in the second half. "There definitely was," Cleveland said post-game about getting in transition. "But the first key for that was for us to get stops. So we knew if we got stops and we rebounded the ball, we'd be able to run with anyone in the country, so that was a big thing. We knew if we got stops, we could play out in transition." Miami had the advantage in fast break points - 15-4. Matthew Cleveland and Nijel Pack were indeed catalysts in pushing the pace. Cleveland made four straight shots from the field to help extend the lead to 77-66 with 5:17 to go in the game. Cleveland finished with 23 points on 9-14 shooting, adding four rebounds and four assists. Pack led the team in scoring with 25 points, and it was his relentless pursuit to get into the paint for shots at the rim quickly or passes to break down the defense gave the Tigers trouble. Pack was the first Miami player to get to the free throw line with 13:47 left in the second half. It was part of a string of play at the beginning of the second half that included two three-pointers, a layup, two jumpers, a steal, two assists, and four made free throws to put Miami up by seven with 11:12 left.

Omier wins battle against Hall

Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) looks to pass the ball as Clemson center PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla.