CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will square off with Colorado in a neutral-site affair on Dec. 10 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Hurricanes and Buffaloes will meet at 2 p.m. at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, in the 2023 NABC Brooklyn Showcase. The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has assumed rights to the event from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“The NABC is committed to advancing college basketball, and we are honored to assume oversight of one of the sport’s premier early season events,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “We look forward to hosting this impressive field of eight programs at the iconic Barclays Center and providing a world-class experience for participants and fans alike.”

The Hurricanes’ contest will be the second of four games on the day, with Fordham meeting North Texas the first at 11:30 a.m. Following the Hurricanes’ matchup, Boston College and St. John’s will play at 4:30 p.m., with Albany taking on Temple at 7 p.m. in the nightcap.

Miami is 4-4 all-time at the Barclays Center, including 2-3 in the ACC Tournament and 2-1 in regular-season action. Under 13th-year head coach Jim Larrañaga, the Hurricanes are 11-12 in NBA arenas, including 4-2 in the regular season, playing in eight different such venues across nine of his campaigns at the helm.

This will be the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Buffaloes in 67 years. Miami is 0-1 all-time against Colorado, dropping a 73-66 home decision on Jan. 3, 1957.

Courtesy of Alex Schwartz Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today