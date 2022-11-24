Miami BB: Three Quick Takeaways Six Games Into The Season
Jim Larrañaga's Miami Hurricanes came into Wednesday's non-conference game looking to avenge its first loss of the season. In its loss to Maryland, Miami lacked energy and was looking re-energize itself at home with a win.
Hosting St Francis Brooklyn at the Watsco Center, they did exactly that - in a convincing fashion. Nijel Pack led the way with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, improving to 5-1 with a 79-56 win over the Terriers.
In what was an all-around efficient game for the Hurricanes, out-rebounding St Francis 37-30 while shooting 28-of-54 (51.9 percent) from the field, Miami found themselves up double-digits at halftime. They maintained the lead in the second half.
Aside from an early 9-0 deficit to open things up, there's plenty to be impressed with heading into Sunday's matchup with in-state opponent UCF.
Here are three takeaways from Miami's fifth win of the 2022-23 campaign.
Pack and Omier starting to shine
It didn't take long for Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier to get comfortable in Coral Gabes.
Pack, who also converted on 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc, looked very confident against St. Francis. The third-year sophomore scored a team-high 23 points, the highest point total for a Miami Hurricane this season.
As for Omier, who posted 13 points and 10 rebounds, that's already his third double-double as a Hurricane and fourth with double-digit rebounding. He continues to make his presence felt inside the paint, fighting for boards and tip-ins.
Miami's 88-70 loss to Maryland over the weekend proved they won't be able to hang with some of the nation's best programs unless they compete on the boards and shoot at a high level. Pack and Omier will continue to be called upon to make that happen.
AJ Casey making his case to be in the rotation
The true freshman out of Whitney Young in Chicago, Illinois, first checked in with 11:43 left in the first half. Coach Jim Larranaga needed solid defending and help to crash for rebounds, and Casey did a great job of stepping into that role. In fact, he registered three rebounds, a block, and an assist before subbing out with 6:31 left.
Casey finished with two points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action. That's more time on the court than Harlond Beverly - nine minutes and Anthony Walker - eight minutes.
The 6-foot-9, 215-pound freshman is making his way into the rotation. Casey has the size to make a defensive impact, just needs to gain comfort with the pace of the college game.
Hurricanes still lack size. That will hurt them down the road.
While they did out-rebound the Terriers 37-30, Miami certainly needs to improve at owing the paint.
St Francis recorded more offensive rebounds (11-10), including seven in the second half. Tonight's performance was enough to take care of the 2-3 Terriers, but that type of performance could make things difficult against future ACC opponents.
Forcing turnovers will be Miami's best way to make up their size differential. They handled that category well Wednesday, forcing 19 turnovers, along with 26 points off turnovers.
Excited to see how Larrañaga continues to handle his team's rebounding issues. Cohesiveness should start to really click in mid-to-late December, but overall the Canes are off to a good start and look the part of an NCAA tournament team.
