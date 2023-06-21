CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will begin play at the 2023 Baha Mar Bahama Hoops Championship against Georgia, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

Action between the Hurricanes and Bulldogs, a recent selection as the fourth and final team in the field, is slated for Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center. Kansas State and Providence will then square off at 6 p.m.

The victors will meet on Nov. 19 at noon in the championship, while the consolation game is set for 2:30 p.m. All four contests will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Georgia is coming off a 16-16 (6-12 SEC) campaign under first-year head coach Mike White, good for its most wins since 2019-20.

Baha Mar Hoops is the largest regular-season event in the sport of college basketball. The 2023 edition features 22 men’s and women’s teams competing in 26 games over 10 days during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Bahamas Championship, which Miami will take part in, annually features four men’s teams from power conferences, while the Nassau Championship includes eight mid-major men’s programs. The Pink Flamingo Championship is a non-bracketed event featuring 10 of the top women’s programs in the nation.





Additional information can be found on the tournament’s official website, bahamarhoops.com.

Baha Mar Resort The remarkable Baha Mar resort serves as the backdrop to this basketball showcase. Anchored by Grand Hyatt and featuring SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar, the resort is situated on 1,000 acres overlooking Nassau’s famous turquoise ocean waters. The destination resort boasts more than 2,300 rooms, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a $200 million luxury water park, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the Caribbean’s first and only flagship ESPA Spa and a collection of more than 45 restaurants and lounges.

VIP & Ticket Packages

Basketball fans interested in attending the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship can purchase VIP packages HERE. Amenities include a four-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, two courtside tickets to all games of the Bahamas Championship, two tickets to the tournament’s VIP reception (Nov. 18) with dinner and open bar included, round-trip ground transportation from the airport and resort, two daily breakfast voucher and personal concierge service. (Airfare not included in the packages.) Tournament Passes, which include tickets to all four games of the event are available for purchase separately HERE.





The University of Miami women’s basketball team will take part in the 2023 Hall of Fame Series San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, as announced Wednesday afternoon by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, in association with Position Sports.

The Hurricanes will face off with the Baylor Bears as part of a women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader. Tennessee and NC State will compete in the event on the men’s side.

“We are extremely excited to participate in the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Event in San Antonio in December,” head coach Katie Meier said. “This is an elite annual event and we look forward to the national exposure it provides.”

Miami and Baylor have met just twice before in program history, with the all-time series tied at 1-1. Baylor won the most recent meeting between the schools, 88-81, on Dec. 19, 2015 in Winter Park, Fla.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in July. On-sale date, game times, fan experience information, credentials, and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

For more Hall of Fame Series information and updates, please visit HOFSeries.com or follow @HOFSeries on all social platforms.

Courtesy of Alex Schwartz and Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today