LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Miami turned in a dominant performance Sunday afternoon at Louisville, claiming an 80-53 victory over the Cardinals in the ACC opener. Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller scored a game-high 14 points for Miami (8-1, 1-0 ACC) in a clinical showing by the visitors at both ends of the KFC Yum! Center floor. “I was very concerned because their size is a real challenge for us; we’re undersized. But our guys defended so well, they rebounded so well,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “On offense, we were able to really execute and get kind of a commanding 19-point lead at the half. What was even better and more impressive is we were able to extend from 19 to [over] 30 in the second half. It gave us an opportunity to sub freely and keep everybody fresh. Our guys did a great job from start to finish today.”

Louisville (0-8, 0-1 ACC) scored five of the first seven points and then the Hurricanes took full control of the rest of the half, using separate 10-0 and 9-0 runs to build a lead as high as 21 points. Miami made 14 of its first 19 shots and forced the Cardinals into misses on 15 of their first 23 attempts, en route to a 42-23 halftime advantage. The Hurricanes used a 19-4 burst midway through the second half to end any hopes of a comeback by the home team, extending the lead all the way to 32 points, 63-31, with 10:22 remaining. Louisville never got any closer than 26 until the final three minutes, as Miami earned a 27-point triumph, just one shy of its record in ACC play. Miami shot 50.0 percent (32-of-64) from the field and limited the Cardinals to just a 29.8 percent (17-of-58) ledger at the other end. It marked the lowest opponent field-goal percentage since the Hurricanes held La Salle to a 28.8 percent (15-of-52) tally in a neutral-site game on Nov. 22, 2017, in Reading, Pa. Additionally, Larrañaga’s team finished with a 44-26 cushion in paint points to go along with a 30-15 mark in bench points. Eleven Hurricanes scored, with each one posting between three and 14 points in a balanced attack. Miller’s 14 points came on a 6-of-10 clip, while third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong added 10 points.