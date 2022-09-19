Miami Blue-Chip Targets Shine in Potential South Florida Game of the Year
The stars came out Friday as Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage Plantation battled it out to a last-minute finish. Chaminade ultimately grabbed the win, 42-35, after outscoring Heritage 28-20 in the second half. This is the Lions' first win against Heritage since 2006.
There were 12 Miami targets in this game and upwards of 25 players total with division one potential, including five-star players Brandon Inniss, Jeremiah Smith, and Joshisa Trader.
The other blue-chip prospects were running back Mark Fletcher, cornerback Damari Brown, safety Daemon Fagan, running back Byron Louis, cornerback Chris Ewald Jr., athlete Zaquan Patterson and quarterback Cedrick Bailey.
With so many big-time players in this game, 2023 athlete Edwin Joseph was the MVP of the night. The 6'1" 180-pound wide receiver/cornerback had five receptions for 74 yards, continuing a streak of four or more catches and 70 yards. Through four games on offense, he has 22 receptions, 368 yards, and five touchdowns.
On defense, he was dominant, picking off a pass intended for Innis and allowed just two catches. Ohio State was there to evaluate the three-star and it is looking like his recruiting boom is just beginning after picking up Florida State, Louisville, and Miami just two weeks ago.
Gause outside of three early fumbles, has an argument for player of the game honors himself. The 5'11" 210-pound bulldozer of a ball-carrier had 268 yards rushing and three touchdowns, dominating the Heritage defense. On 36 carries, he was able to average 7.4 yards per carry. His stat line could have hit 300 and another touchdown or two if not for the turnovers.
The four-star back had 1800 yards last season and is proving that was no fluke with 468 yards and nine touchdowns through the first four games of 2022. Miami will need to turn up the heat on the 2024 prospect because there are not many better, if any, in his class. His physical running style fits the Gattis scheme and the Hassan Haskins role that thrived in this offense at Michigan could be the future of Gause.
Fletcher nearly matched Gause's strong performance, totaling 218 yards and two touchdowns despite just 24 touches. His massive 6'2" 235-pound frame helped him break tackles the entire night. He broke a 40-yard touchdown that finished with some impressive speed for a player considered a true power back.
Fletcher has already nearly matched his 2021 rushing totals with 700 yards and seven total touchdowns through five games. He is also averaging over 10 yards per carry.
Smith vs Brown was the matchup every South Florida high school football fan was waiting for this season and it was worth the wait. Brown was masterful in his coverage of the top receiver in 2024. He allowed just two receptions for 15 yards before Smith called 'game' on an 85-yard touchdown reception to put Chaminade over the 40-point mark for the third time this season. Brown looked like he impressed Ohio State coaches as well and the stakes may have just changed, especially after a loss to Texas A&M.
Bailey missed a few throws but the questions about his ceiling have been answered. He now has three consecutive 300-yard, 3-plus touchdown games against top 100 opponents. The wild part of that stat line is that he has barely utilized his five-star threats on the outside, as Smith and Trader have accounted for just 37 percent of the team's receptions.
A potential 15-game schedule with his current averages could break Broward County single-season records and put him in the conversation for national awards.
The 2025 wide receiver Kyle Washington continues to show he is a player to watch. After racking up over 100 yards and two touchdowns against nationally ranked Miami Northwestern last week, he had six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against yet another top opponent. The speed is real. The ability to find the soft spot in zone coverage is apparent. In an offense loaded with Power 5 talent, he has become a legit option for Bailey and the Lions.
Recruiting Notes
After his standout performance, Damari Brown stood on his talent and was vocal about where he sees himself among the top defensive backs in the country.
"All I know is to compete. Growing up, my dad instilled that in me. I just knew to compete no matter who is in front of me. They got to earn what they want, I'm not taking letting anyone take anything from me," said Brown. "I've been humble for too long. Man to man, I can cover anybody.""
With Ohio State coaches Brian Hartline and Perry Eliano watching on, a new wrinkle may have come into play in his recruitment.
"I'm narrowing it down. Probably three or four schools right now. I'll narrow that more down as the weeks and months go by. I have an official to Miami probably next week. We will see, schools are making a push. I'm starting to see some schools fall off. Whoever stays in the game the longest, shows the most love, gonna get me."
Wide receiver Brandon Inniss said he is firmly committed to Ohio State but that Miami is still on his trail even if he does not plan on giving anybody outside of the Buckeyes an official visit.
"I don't think anything official just yet. You know Miami always wants to keep getting me down there. Right now, where I'm standing with Ohio State, I mean, my big thing is trust and loyalty. I'm gonna do whatever they ask. If they are OK with that, I'll go but if not, I have to respect them and their decision."
Star freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney had yet another top performance early in his high school career, catching two touchdowns and bringing his total to six through five games. That knack for finding the end-zone has Miami already recruiting the youngster.
"They been my favorite team since I've been a kid because that's the home team. I'm from Miami, so of course I'm gonna go for them," said Toney.
Despite the fact that Miami cannot reach out to the young receiver just yet, he has Miami high on the totem pole of his early options.