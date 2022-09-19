Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmluZyB0aGVtIHRvIFRoZSBVLiDwn5mMPGJyPjxicj5FZHdpbiBK b3NlcGggWCBKb3NoaXNhIFRyYWRlciBYIEplcmVtaWFoIFNtaXRoLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTml2TUw0YnZlcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05pdk1MNGJ2ZXM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGFlbCBZZXJvIChATWlj aGFlbFllcm8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFl bFllcm8vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzEyOTEzNzc2OTQyODk5MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With so many big-time players in this game, 2023 athlete Edwin Joseph was the MVP of the night. The 6'1" 180-pound wide receiver/cornerback had five receptions for 74 yards, continuing a streak of four or more catches and 70 yards. Through four games on offense, he has 22 receptions, 368 yards, and five touchdowns. On defense, he was dominant, picking off a pass intended for Innis and allowed just two catches. Ohio State was there to evaluate the three-star and it is looking like his recruiting boom is just beginning after picking up Florida State, Louisville, and Miami just two weeks ago.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FZHdpbiBKb3NlcGggc25hZ3MgYW4gSU5UIGFuZCB0aGUgbW9tZW50 IGlzIG1vdmluZyBiYWNrIGluIENoYW1pbmFkZeKAmXMgZmF2b3IuPGJyPjxi cj5Kb3NlcGggaGFzIGJlZW4gZG9taW5hbnQgb24gZGVmZW5zZSB0b25pZ2h0 IGFuZCBoYXNu4oCZdCBhbGxvd2VkIGEgY2F0Y2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2pYdnFsaUd2Z0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qWHZxbGlHdmdM PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYW5rIFR1Y2tlciAoQFRoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZM QSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDcmliU291dGhG TEEvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzA5NDA1NzIyMzU2MTYyNTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gause outside of three early fumbles, has an argument for player of the game honors himself. The 5'11" 210-pound bulldozer of a ball-carrier had 268 yards rushing and three touchdowns, dominating the Heritage defense. On 36 carries, he was able to average 7.4 yards per carry. His stat line could have hit 300 and another touchdown or two if not for the turnovers. The four-star back had 1800 yards last season and is proving that was no fluke with 468 yards and nine touchdowns through the first four games of 2022. Miami will need to turn up the heat on the 2024 prospect because there are not many better, if any, in his class. His physical running style fits the Gattis scheme and the Hassan Haskins role that thrived in this offense at Michigan could be the future of Gause.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXZpb24gR2F1c2UgaXMgZG9taW5hdGluZyBvbiB0aGlzIGRyaXZl IGFuZCBpcyBwcm9iYWJseSBvdmVyIDIwMCB5YXJkcyBydXNoaW5nIG9uIHRo ZSBkYXkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzYza0tUWjVlWlAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82M2tLVFo1ZVpQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYW5rIFR1 Y2tlciAoQFRoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzA5NDk4OTI5MTQ0 MTc2NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Fletcher nearly matched Gause's strong performance, totaling 218 yards and two touchdowns despite just 24 touches. His massive 6'2" 235-pound frame helped him break tackles the entire night. He broke a 40-yard touchdown that finished with some impressive speed for a player considered a true power back. Fletcher has already nearly matched his 2021 rushing totals with 700 yards and seven total touchdowns through five games. He is also averaging over 10 yards per carry.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIEZsZXRjaGVyIGRvaW5nIHdoYXQgaGUgZG9lcy4gPGJyPjxi cj5UaGUgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBjb21taXQgZ2l2ZXMgQW1lcmljYW4gSGVyaXRh Z2UgYSAyMS0xNCBsZWFkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2ZsZXRjaGVyanJfbWFyaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZmxldGNo ZXJqcl9tYXJrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM2xsbkZ2NUxu MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNsbG5GdjVMbjM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QW50aG9ueSBZZXJvIChAQW50aG9ueVllcm8xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlZZXJvMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MDkzNzU5Mzg0 Nzc0MjQ2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Smith vs Brown was the matchup every South Florida high school football fan was waiting for this season and it was worth the wait. Brown was masterful in his coverage of the top receiver in 2024. He allowed just two receptions for 15 yards before Smith called 'game' on an 85-yard touchdown reception to put Chaminade over the 40-point mark for the third time this season. Brown looked like he impressed Ohio State coaches as well and the stakes may have just changed, especially after a loss to Texas A&M.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIzIDQtc3RhciBDQiBEYW1hcmkgQnJvd24gaXNu4oCZdCBhZnJh aWQgdG8gdGFrZSBvbiBhbnkgcmVjZWl2ZXIgaW4gaGlzIHdheS4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYjJfZXJhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBkYjJfZXJhPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPkJyb3duIHNoaW5lZCBsYXN0 IG5pZ2h0IGFnYWluc3QgYW4gaW1wcmVzc2l2ZSBDaGFtaW5hZGUgc3F1YWQu PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFDaXFROGZNMTEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by8xQ2lxUThmTTExPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc3ZaeHln NUk0RCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N2Wnh5ZzVJNEQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQ2FuZXNDb3VudHkuY29tIChAY2FuZXNfY291bnR5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MTI3 NjIzODE3NzgyODg2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bailey missed a few throws but the questions about his ceiling have been answered. He now has three consecutive 300-yard, 3-plus touchdown games against top 100 opponents. The wild part of that stat line is that he has barely utilized his five-star threats on the outside, as Smith and Trader have accounted for just 37 percent of the team's receptions. A potential 15-game schedule with his current averages could break Broward County single-season records and put him in the conversation for national awards.



The 2025 wide receiver Kyle Washington continues to show he is a player to watch. After racking up over 100 yards and two touchdowns against nationally ranked Miami Northwestern last week, he had six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against yet another top opponent. The speed is real. The ability to find the soft spot in zone coverage is apparent. In an offense loaded with Power 5 talent, he has become a legit option for Bailey and the Lions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI1IFdSIEt5bGUgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBncmFicyBoaXMgdGhpcmQg VEQgaW4gdHdvIHdlZWtzICZhbXA7IHRpZXMgaXQgdXAgZm9yIENoYW1pbmFk ZS48YnI+PGJyPkJhY2suIEFuZC4gRm9ydGguIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9LWW44bEEwUlNMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1luOGxBMFJTTDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmFuayBUdWNrZXIgKEBUaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxB L3N0YXR1cy8xNTcwOTM5MTk0MjY0MTI5NTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Recruiting Notes