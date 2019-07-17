Despite having an offer list and the physical stature of a much older prospect, Julian Armella is making sure to wade slowly into the recruiting process. Instead of spending June camping at schools and taking visits, Armella was busy with his high school team obligations, preparing for his sophomore season. While he chose to stay close to home for most of this summer, that doesn't mean he's not still communicating with schools, as some of the nation's best try to get him on campus. Rivals.com recently caught up with Armella to talk recruiting, including which schools might get visits in the future.

"I've been keeping it pretty low key this offseason but I've been talking with Miami, Auburn, Clemson and a few others but I haven't taken maybe visits. We have a lot of team responsibilities so I'm not trying to miss workouts to take visits."

Miami: "They are always trying to get me to come over and visit and be around the coaches and the team and stuff like that. They are trying to keep South Florida guys close to home and that's what everybody wants. People keep talking to me about being a part of the 'New Miami' but I'm still young and I'm just trying to keep my options open right now. They are doing pretty well in recruiting and I know they have a lot of good commits and I think they're going to be better on the field this year and I'm excited to see how they look."

Clemson: "I talk to Coach Venables a lot and he wants me to come up there for a visit. I missed their camps in June but they said they just want to get me up there to visit and see what everything is like and meet the coaches and stuff like that and maybe get an offer. They don't offer guys early so I'm just building a relationship with them right now. I might wait until the fall so I can go up there and see a game. That would be a major blessing to get that offer. I already have Alabama so to get Clemson and have the opportunity to play for either of the two best schools would be amazing."

Auburn: "They just want me to go up there and visit. Some of my teammates have gone up there for visits and they really liked it and they just want me to be next. They want me to come see what it's like and get to know the program and the coaches. My teammates liked the whole environment and just talked about how I need to see it for myself. I've never been there before and they have already offered me so I would like to get there and see what it's like."