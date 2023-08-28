Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media Monday afternoon and instilled confidence in the fan base that starter Tyler Van Dyke will play Friday night in its season-opener against Miami (Ohio).

A report on Sunday surfaced that the fourth-year junior quarterback injured his thumb and is questionable to start in game one. Cristobal rebutted that report.



"Tyler's been practicing at full speed. I think you guys reported something relative to him missing some days of practice, and him and some of the guys were due to camp. He's 100 percent and has been practicing with our team, so in case, you guys like to write stuff, but figure you have the stuff that you need, hopefully."

Van Dyke is entering his second as Miami’s starting quarterback. He took over for D’Eriq King due to an injury in the third game of the 2021 season. Van Dyke made his mark that year under then-offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Last season, Van Dyke struggled under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and suffered a shoulder injury mid-season. He tried to return against Florida State and again against Pittsburgh, but could not finish each game.

Van Dyke finished last season with 1,835 passing yards and ten touchdowns en route to a 5-7 season. Under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Van Dyke should revert to his 2021 performance, as the current scheme is similar to that year.

Many are worried that if Van Dyke suffers another significant injury that the Hurricanes will produce a similar result with unproven quarterbacks: sophomore Jacurri Brown and true freshman Emory Willliams. The coaches rebutted this narrative.