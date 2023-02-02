CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team was tabbed a unanimous preseason top-25 team, as the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll placed the Hurricanes 18th in its initial rankings Thursday afternoon.

The Hurricanes received 246 total points in the poll that is voted on by Division I coaches from around the country.

ACC teams comprised seven of the 25 spots, tied for the top mark among any conference. Miami was joined by No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 11 Louisville, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 20 Virginia, and No. 22 NC State.

The complete poll can be viewed here.

Miami appeared in all six major preseason polls, checking in as high as No. 8 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. The Hurricanes were also slotted ninth by Perfect Game, 17th by the NCBWA, and 22nd according to D1Baseball.

In 2022, Miami posted a 40-20 record, earning a national seed for the first time in six years. The Hurricanes paced the ACC with 20 conference victories. Gino DiMare’s club jumped up to No. 2 in the rankings, following a 14-game winning streak, its longest since 2014.

The Hurricanes open their 2023 campaign against Penn State on Feb. 17 with the first of a three-game series. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics