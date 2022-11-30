CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Norchad Omier had 17 with nine and Miami scored the final seven points of the game to defeat Rutgers 68-61 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes (7-1) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half but found their shooting eye to pull out the game as the Scarlet Knights (5-2) missed two critical layups in the last might.

Rutgers, which leads the nation in 3-point defense did its job in the first half, limiting Miami to 1 of 9 behind the arc, but the Hurricanes were 5 of 9 in the second half. Two came back-to-back, by Nigel Pack and Miller, following layups by Bensley Joseph. The 10-point run had Miami up 59-56 with 5:11 to play.

Rutgers tied the game at 61 on a 3 by Caleb McConnell with 2:45 to play. Both teams missed opportunities before Omier had an inside basket at 1:22. It was after that the Scarlet Knights missed the first layup and Pack, who was just 3-of-12 shooting, swished a rhythm 3 from the top of the key with 23.6 seconds remaining for a 66-61 lead.