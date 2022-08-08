Miami Comes In 17th in Preseason Coaches Poll, Fourth In ACC

The Miami Hurricanes completed the 2021 campaign unranked with a 7-5 record. Today Miami comes in ranked 17th in the USA Today Sports AFCA Football Coaches Poll. A panel of 65 coaches evaluates teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and released the poll today.

Coaches are selected in a random draw and each coach submits a top 25 schools list.

Miami comes in ranked fourth in the poll in the ACC behind Clemson (4th), NC State (13th), and Pittsburgh (16th). The ACC had a total of five teams ranked in the poll with last year's Atlantic Division champions ranked 19th. Notre Dame, a team that plays a series of ACC teams each year, ranks 5th in the nation.

The ACC has the second most teams ranked in the poll behind the SEC with six. Following the ACC are the Big Ten and Big 12 with four, Pac-12 with three, and Cincy and Houston are the only group of five schools to make the list.

Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia are the top three.

Miami was ranked 16th last season in the Coaches Preseason pol.

The AP Poll will be released on August 15th.



