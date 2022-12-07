ORLANDO, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2022) – More than 100 of the nation’s top high school football players are scheduled to participate in the 15th Under Armour Next All-America Game on January 3 in Orlando, with eight of those players having the distinction of serving as team captains during game week.

Serving as captains of Team Phantom include a pair of USC commitments, top-ranked quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson and No. 6 wide receiver Zachariah Branch along with No. 9 and Clemson commit DT Peter Woods and No. 40 and Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr.

The four captains of Team Speed are No. 4 and Miami commit CB Cormani McClain, No. 8 and Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold, No. 19 and Alabama RB commit Richard Young, and No. 27 and former Miami commit, Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada.

The remainder of the Team Phantom and Team Speed rosters will be announced on Monday.

With just two weeks before National Signing Day, approximately 100 players have verbally committed to play for the country’s top college programs next season. This year’s class of Under Armour Next All-Americans have committed to 37 different programs across the country, 18 of which are ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, and 13 All-Americans are committed to schools competing in this year’s College Football Playoff – Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and TCU.

More than 100 of the nation’s top high school seniors will converge in Orlando for the 15th annual Under Armour Next All-America Game, scheduled to kickoff at 5 p.m. ET on January 3 at Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.

This year’s collection of talent follows in the footsteps of some of the NFL’s most-recognizable names, including Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, Kyler Murray, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, and AJ Brown, among others. In total, 295 alumni of the Under Armour Next All-America Game have been selected in the NFL Draft, including 79 first-round picks.

