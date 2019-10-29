THE LATEST: A lot of football recruiting is rooted in technicalities. And, technically, Tre'Von Riggins is committed to Miami. Recently, however, contact between the Hurricanes and defensive end has been sporadic at best. Below, Riggins discusses where things stand with UM and details the other schools in the running to land his letter of intent.





ON MIAMI:

I’m still committed but I haven’t really talked to them in a while. So I don’t really know what’s up with them right now,”





ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m going to Arizona State on Nov. 9. That’s the big one -- that’s the one I know about right now.”





ON ARIZONA STATE:

“I don’t know too much yet aside from what they tell me. That’s the point, though. I’m going to go up, learn, see the school and have a good time. I’ve played a game out there before. It’s straight.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“I mess with Illinois heavy. I like them a lot.”





ON ILLINOIS:

“Florida guys like it. I know Derrick Smith. He transferred there from Miami.”





ON HIS VISIT TO ILLINOIS:

I had a great time, man. It was all good. The coaches were cool and the environment was different. I’m interested for sure. I’m tight with the whole staff really. I talk to most of them.





ON HIS OPTIONS:

“Arizona State, Miami and Illinois are the three right now. Those are the big three.”





ON WHEN HE WANTS TO HAVE A FINAL DECISION MADE AND SHUT THINGS DOWN:

“That’s to be determined, man. It’s to be determined.”



