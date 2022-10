Antione Jackson made it official this afternoon reclassifying to the 2023 class. The move fills a significant need at the cornerback position as he is the first true cornerback to commit to the Hurricanes. Robert Stafford is the other member of the 2023 class that will likely play defensive back.

Miami is still looking to add more cornerbacks to the class as local four-star Damari Brown, and five-star Desmond Ricks are both very high on the Hurricanes. Ricks also recently reclassified from the 2024 class. Miami is also one of three schools (Florida and Alabama) looking to gain a commitment from five-star Cormani McClain.

Miami jumped up from 14th to 12th in the 2023 team rankings with Jackson's commitment.