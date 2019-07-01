THE LATEST: Miami commit Cortez McKenzie remains solid in his pledge to the Hurricanes. But, as is the status quo these days, is keeping the door on his recruitment wide open. The Florida-born linebacker plans to take his share of visits this summer and is also open to hearing pitches from programs far and wide. Outside of the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh seems like the most involved program. Below, McKenzie discusses where things stand.





]IN HIS WORDS

ON OTHER SCHOOLS INTERESTED IN HIM:

“Before I committed, Pittsburgh was in there strong. Georgia Tech and Illinois was in there. Oregon’s head coach just followed me on Twitter, so I’m gonna see what that’s all about soon.”





ON VISITS HE’D LIKE TO TAKE:

I’m going to go to USF, Florida State and Florida for sure. We’ll see besides that.





ON THE MESSAGE FROM MIAMI:



“I’m real close with Coach [Jonathan] Patke and Coach [Todd] Stroud. I like how they keep it real with me. They keep everything up front with me, They tell me, for real, what they want me to do and what I need to get better at. It’s stuff like that.”





ON WHY HE COMMITTED TO MIAMI:

It’s simple. I’m one of the best linebackers in Florida and Miami is LBU. It’s a match if you ask me. That’s where good linebackers go.”





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH OTHER SCHOOLS:

“Everyone kinda cooled it once I committed, but I think everything is gonna pick back up on Sept. 1, when they can call me.”





ON WHICH SCHOOL HE’S HOPING TO HEAR FROM ON SEPT. 1:

“Pittsburgh, most definitely. I mean, that coach likes me. He even came to my school to see me. That meant a lot.



