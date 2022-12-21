The torrid stretch of good news ends with the flip of tight end commit Reid Mikeska to South Carolina on the eve of Early Signing Day. Mikeska is the second player to flip recently, the other being three-star center Connor Lew who ended up choosing Auburn.

Mikeska was one of three tight ends committed in the 2023 class for Miami, with the other two being highly touted four-star Riley Williams and multi-sport athlete Jackson Carver being the other. It was long speculated that Miami would have trouble keeping everyone in the boat, especially with multiple talented players at the position already on the roster.

This is the second de-committment for Mikeska, as he was previously locked in with Clemson before deciding on joining Miami's class. South Carolina long made Mikeska a focus, even though two different commitments. The Gamecocks offered him back in February, around the time that tight end coach Jody Wright was hired.

The pledge comes just days after an official visit to South Carolina. Coincidentally, Mikeska once again joins a class of three tight ends at South Carolina, all of which have come within the last week.

Despite the loss of Mikeska, Miami is holding steady as the sixth-ranked class in the country. The tight end room is still loaded next season, featuring Elijah Arroyo, Jaleel Skinner, Kahlil Brantley, and Dominic Mammarelli, plus the additions of Williams and Carver.