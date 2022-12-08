Miami Commits and Targets Headline Week One of State Championships
The end of the season is nearly here and four games will have the eyes of Miami coaches, as commits and major targets battle it, trying to achieve state championship glory this weekend.
Florida: Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic
Local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL) comes in as heavy favorites to win the 1-Metro classification, as they go for their fifth title in six years. The Chaminade offense has averaged over 50 points per game on the year while giving up just 10 points per game. The offensive group that features double-digit division one prospects on just that side of the ball is an absolute show.
Clearwater Central Catholic is back in the state championship after a 12-1 season where they have won 11 straight games and scored 63 points in three of those wins. This should be one of the tougher matchups of the year for Chaminade due to the game-changing ability of sophomore quarterback Jershaun Newton, who has over 3300 total yards and nearly 40 touchdowns on the season.
Chaminade-Madonna Key Players: 2024 QB Cedrick Bailey (6'6" 200), 2024 RB Davion Gause (5'11" 210), 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith (6'3" 197), 2024 WR Joshisa Trader (6'1" 180), 2023 ATH Edwin Joseph (6'1" 191), 2023 WR Duane Thomas Jr. (5'10" 170), 2025 WR Kyle Washington (5'10" 165), 2023 Maryland commit OL Deandre Duffus (6'5" 315), 2023 Indiana commit OL Will Larkins (6'4" 298), 2023 Toledo commit DT Wayne Peart (6'4" 255), 2024 DE Zach Crothers (6'4" 235), 2025 DT Donta Simpson (6'3" 280), 2024 LB Denzel Johnson (6'0" 205), 2025 CB Chris Ewald Jr. (6'1" 165), 2024 S Zaquan Patterson (6'1" 190)
Clearwater Central Catholic Key Players: 2023 Boston College commit CB Nate Johnson (5'9" 165), 2023 Toledo commit WR Julian Allen (6'1" 196), 2025 QB Jershaun Newton (6'0" 205), 2023 FAU commit LB Curtis Roberts (6'3 195), 2024 S Andy Jaffe (6'1 185), 2023 RB Lenwood Sapp (5'9 195)
Florida: Trinity Catholic Vs. First Baptist
With Miami commit Tommy Kinsler leading the charge up front, Beau Beard has Trinity Catholic (Ocala, FL) set to win its first title in school history. TC is on a seven-game winning streak.
First Baptist is on a six-game winning streak of its own and is led by three-star running back Jaden Booker.
Trinity Catholic Key Players: 2023 Miami Commit Offensive Tackle Tommy Kinsler (6'6" 320), 2023 Offensive Tackle Brayden Ramey (6'6"300), 2023 WR/DB DeShawn Shelton (5'9" 175), 2023 Running Back Beau Beard (5'11" 190), 2024 WR Jewellus Lluberes, 2023 Linebacker Donathan Lecorn (6'2" 218), 2024 SS/WR Jeremiah Rhem (6'0" 170), 2025 WR/FS Devontae Grant (6'0" 164)
First Baptist Academy Players: 2023 Running Back Jaden Booker (5'10" 215), 2023 WR/TE Olsen Patt-Henry, 2023 Linebacker Michael Votta (6'1" 200), 2023 Linebacker Donovan Sealy (6'0"195), 2023 Linebacker Richemard Mellien (6'1 200)
Georgia: Langston Hughes vs Gainesville
Langston Hughes is looking to cap off their perfect 15-0 season and redeem themselves from a State Championship loss to Buford just last season. They kept their streak of 40 points or more alive last week and it seems like no team can stop 2024
Miami quarterback target Prentiss "Air" Norland, has over 50 touchdowns. Recent Miami commit defensive tackle Joshua Horton has 11 games in a row of eight or more tackles, helping lead his defense to allow just 10 points per game.
Gainesville has an undefeated resume of its own going on and is having its best season since Deshaun Watson played in 2013. There is a huge talent disadvantage for Gainesville but their offense has over 6000 yards and Tennessee commit linebacker Jeremiah Telander does it all on defense (99 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks & five forced fumbles).
Langston Hughes Key Players: 2023 Miami commit DT Joshua Horton (6'5 280), 2023 Ohio State commit TE Jelani Thurman (6'6" 225), 2023 Auburn commit S Terrance Love (6'2" 190), 2024 QB Prentiss Norland (6'3" 190), 2023 Georgia commit OL Johnathan Hughley (6'7" 290), 2023 Georgia commit OL Bo Hughley (6'7 290)
Gainesville Key Players: 2023 Tennessee commit LB Jeremiah Telander (6'2 210), 2023 RB Naim Cheeks (5'10 165), 2023 WR Darrius Cannon (5'10 170), 2024 QB Baxter Wright (6'2 170)
Georgia: Sandy Creek vs Cedar Grove
One of Miami's newest commits, Sandy Creek's Marcellius Pulliam, is putting together a solid week and could end his senior year with a title. To do it, Sandy Creek will have to beat a Cedar Grove team that won 49-34 near mid-season. Both teams have Power Five talent, but Cedar Grove has the edge as a top 50 team in the country.
Sandy Creek has scored 49 or more in four of their last five games, rolling strong since that loss, while Cedar Grove has held five of their last seven opponents to seven or fewer.
Sandy Creek Key Players: 2023 Miami commit LB Marcellius Pulliam (6'3" 220), 2023 North Carolina commit CB Kaleb Cost (6'0" 180), 2023 ATH Geimere Latimer (5'9" 167), 2024 S Jakob Guge (6'0" 185), 2023 ATH Cameron Watts (5'8" 160)
Cedar Grove Key Players: 2023 Ohio State commit CB Kayin Lee (5'11" 180), 2023 Nebraska commit ATH Barry Jackson (5'11 175), 2023 LB Everett Roussaw (6'2 215), 2023 Louisville commit DE Adonijah Green (6'5 205), 2023 UCONN commit ATH Ricky Lee (5'11 170), 2025 QB EJ Colson (6'1 185)
California: Junipero Serra vs St. John Bosco
Miami offered Serra junior quarterback Maealluaki Smith recently due to the incredible season he is having and leading his team to an undefeated record. The final challenge for him this season will be the top-ranked team in the country, St. John Bosco.
Serra lost last year in the title to Mater Dei, a team Bosco lost to before the big game. Both teams have elite passing attacks but the Bosco defense has star power at nearly every single position on defense. A win here for Serra will be one of the biggest upsets of the year.
Junipero Serra Key Players: 2024 QB Maealluaki Smith (6'3 180), 2024 ATH Joseph Bey (5'11" 175), 2023 San Diego State commit OL Ryan Silver (6'3 295), 2023 TE Seamus Gilmartin (6'4 220), 2024 ATH Jabari Mann (5'11" 180), 2023 WR Jayden Weber (5'9 160), 2024 RB Jaden Green (5'9 165)
St. John Bosco Key Players: 2023 Louisville commit QB Pierce Clarkson (6' 185), 2024 RB Cameron Jones (6'2 220), 2023 Louisville commit WR Deandre Moore (5'11 192), 2023 Washington commit LB Deven Bryant (6'0" 216), 2024 CB Marcelles Williams (5'11 170), 2023 Louisville commit CB Aaron Williams (6'2" 185), 2023 DE Matayo Uiagalelei (6'6" 270), 2024 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (6'2 230), 2024 S Peyton Woodyard (6'2" 188)
