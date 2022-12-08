The end of the season is nearly here and four games will have the eyes of Miami coaches, as commits and major targets battle it, trying to achieve state championship glory this weekend.

Florida: Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic

Edwin Joseph, Athlete, Chaminade (Rivals.com)

Florida: Trinity Catholic Vs. First Baptist

Tommy Kinsler, Offensive Lineman, Trinity Christian Ocala

Georgia: Langston Hughes vs Gainesville

Joshua Horton, Defensive Tackle, Langston Hughes (Marcus Benjamin - CanesCounty.com)

Langston Hughes is looking to cap off their perfect 15-0 season and redeem themselves from a State Championship loss to Buford just last season. They kept their streak of 40 points or more alive last week and it seems like no team can stop 2024 Miami quarterback target Prentiss "Air" Norland, has over 50 touchdowns. Recent Miami commit defensive tackle Joshua Horton has 11 games in a row of eight or more tackles, helping lead his defense to allow just 10 points per game. Gainesville has an undefeated resume of its own going on and is having its best season since Deshaun Watson played in 2013. There is a huge talent disadvantage for Gainesville but their offense has over 6000 yards and Tennessee commit linebacker Jeremiah Telander does it all on defense (99 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks & five forced fumbles). Langston Hughes Key Players: 2023 Miami commit DT Joshua Horton (6'5 280), 2023 Ohio State commit TE Jelani Thurman (6'6" 225), 2023 Auburn commit S Terrance Love (6'2" 190), 2024 QB Prentiss Norland (6'3" 190), 2023 Georgia commit OL Johnathan Hughley (6'7" 290), 2023 Georgia commit OL Bo Hughley (6'7 290) Gainesville Key Players: 2023 Tennessee commit LB Jeremiah Telander (6'2 210), 2023 RB Naim Cheeks (5'10 165), 2023 WR Darrius Cannon (5'10 170), 2024 QB Baxter Wright (6'2 170)

Georgia: Sandy Creek vs Cedar Grove

Marcellius Pulliam, Linebacker, Sandy Creek

California: Junipero Serra vs St. John Bosco