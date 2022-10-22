MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday.

Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored the game’s final 28 points. The Blue Devils gave up two touchdowns in the first 1:54 of the third quarter to lose the lead, but the rest of the way was all Duke.

Even worse for Miami, potentially, was this development: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his shoulder region and did not return. Van Dyke was hit, remained down face-first for a few moments, then walked off flanked by Hurricanes medical personnel as he held his arm to his chest — often a telltale sign of a shoulder issue.

The last team with eight turnovers in a Power 5 conference game was Nebraska, which had that many in a 9-7 loss to Iowa State in 2008.