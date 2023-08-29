Miami Commits Shine in High School Football's Opening Week
Quarterbacks
Miami's two quarterback commits had solid games last week. The 2024 three-star Judd Anderson had one of the best games of his prep career against Dacula (GA), tossing four touchdowns on just 15 attempts and running two more scores in, leading his team to a 44-13 victory.
The 2025 commit Luke Nickel played in a challenging, sloppy game due to weather but still totaled over 200 yards and threw an absolute dime between two defenders on the game's first score against South Florida's Western.
Running Backs
We have been hinting at a ranking jumping similar to 2023 signee Christopher Johnson for South Broward (FL) running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, and if week one is any indication, it is bound to happen. The 2024 speedster had a monster opening game, rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries - good for a 17.3 yards per carry average.
Wide Receiver
American Heritage Plantation (FL) only threw 21 passes, but a quarter of their completions came in the way of Malachi Toney receptions.
He may not have lit up the box score, but he was extremely impressive every time the ball came in his direction. He made a huge play on a 25-yard contested catch over two defenders and diced up a corner in one-on-one coverage in the red zone for a score where he gained roughly five yards of separation.
Defensive Line
While Miami has three blue-chip defensive line commits in 2024, Miami Columbus three-star Daylen Russell had the weekend's biggest game.
In a game where his team went down 21-0 in the first half, Russell helped lead a staunch second-half defensive effort and comeback victory. Russell was an absolute game wrecker as the key figure of the Explorers' defense. He finished the night with three tackles for loss, several pressures, and a sack.
Defensive Backs
Saturday's game against Maryland St. Frances Academy was huge for Zaquan Patterson. He finally committed to Miami, helped lead his team to a win against a top 15 squad nationally, and left his mark with his performance.
The five-star flashed on special teams per usual, with a massive hit on a punt returner and a blocked extra point. On top of effecting the third aspect of the game, he had nine tackles and a sack as Chaminade won 35-14 on national television.
It was an uncommon loss for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) on Saturday, but three-star cornerback Ryan Mack came out of the performance a winner. From a physical standpoint, his body looks much larger than his listed 166 pounds, and he routinely showcased his sub-11 100-meter speed.
Despite going against a loaded receiver group for St. John Bosco (CA), he allowed zero catches and had five tackles with multiple pass breakups. He also played all over the field and could be a prospect that could fight for early playing time at various positions - including safety when he gets to Miami.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook