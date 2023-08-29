Quarterbacks

Miami's two quarterback commits had solid games last week. The 2024 three-star Judd Anderson had one of the best games of his prep career against Dacula (GA), tossing four touchdowns on just 15 attempts and running two more scores in, leading his team to a 44-13 victory. The 2025 commit Luke Nickel played in a challenging, sloppy game due to weather but still totaled over 200 yards and threw an absolute dime between two defenders on the game's first score against South Florida's Western.

Running Backs

We have been hinting at a ranking jumping similar to 2023 signee Christopher Johnson for South Broward (FL) running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, and if week one is any indication, it is bound to happen. The 2024 speedster had a monster opening game, rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries - good for a 17.3 yards per carry average.

Wide Receiver

American Heritage Plantation (FL) only threw 21 passes, but a quarter of their completions came in the way of Malachi Toney receptions. He may not have lit up the box score, but he was extremely impressive every time the ball came in his direction. He made a huge play on a 25-yard contested catch over two defenders and diced up a corner in one-on-one coverage in the red zone for a score where he gained roughly five yards of separation.

Defensive Line

While Miami has three blue-chip defensive line commits in 2024, Miami Columbus three-star Daylen Russell had the weekend's biggest game. In a game where his team went down 21-0 in the first half, Russell helped lead a staunch second-half defensive effort and comeback victory. Russell was an absolute game wrecker as the key figure of the Explorers' defense. He finished the night with three tackles for loss, several pressures, and a sack.

Defensive Backs

Saturday's game against Maryland St. Frances Academy was huge for Zaquan Patterson. He finally committed to Miami, helped lead his team to a win against a top 15 squad nationally, and left his mark with his performance. The five-star flashed on special teams per usual, with a massive hit on a punt returner and a blocked extra point. On top of effecting the third aspect of the game, he had nine tackles and a sack as Chaminade won 35-14 on national television.