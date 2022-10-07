Three Miami commits were on display at Curtis Park in Miami for a Thursday night special. Miami Palmetto defeated Miami Edison 35-7 as the Panther defense shut out the Edison offense.
Miami commit
Robby Washington scored two touchdowns and Bobby Washington terrorized the Red Raiders all night. Miami commit Nathaniel Joseph left the game with a hip injury in the second quarter and did not return.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Miami Commits
Robby Washington, Wide Receiver, Miami Palmetto
Robby was his usual self relishing the limelight of the big stage. He embraced Joseph before the game and he and the Panther offense went to work on the first drive. Robby scored on a short pass at the near pylon of the end zone muscling the ball away from the defender.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBjb21taXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv
bS9Sb2JieVdhc2hpbmd0MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJvYmJ5
V2FzaGluZ3QxMDwvYT4gZmlnaHRzIGZvciB0aGUgZm9vdGJhbGwgYW5kIHdp
bnMgdG8gcHV0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFudGhl
clByaWRlMzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYW50aGVyUHJpZGUz
MDU8L2E+IHVwIG9uIEVkaXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dl
ZldWWEZyRGkiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HZWZXVlhGckRpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm
PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vazRQNFo5U0ZiUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2s0
UDRaOVNGYlA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEJlbmphbWluIChAQmVu
amFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVu
amFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzgxNjE2MjQ4NzkyODQyMjU/cmVmX3Ny
Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90
ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8
L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
The senior wide receiver was used in a variety of ways all night. He served as a punt and kick returner on special teams and was also used in rushing plays on jet sweeps.
His second touchdown would come right before halftime as Washington took a quick slant at the 20-yard line, eluded to defenders, and used his speed to get into the end zone.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Bobby Washington was an absolute menace Thursday night. He seemed to be in or close to every play. He put pressure on the quarterback and caused disruption in the backfield all night. He seemed to elevate his play from game one to Thursday registering an unofficial 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and was in on several tackles. Palmetto Head Coach
Mike Manasco had this to say about his play:
“He’s such a dynamic player. He can do so many things well. His length and speed is just abnormal. I love the way we can use him in so many different ways. He was solid tonight. He came off the edge, he dropped into coverage. He’s just a dynamic playmaker.”
Washington had this to say about Miami’s season:
“We can’t just compare them off of one L. We had a bye week this and feel like
Mario Cristobal has been waiting for this moment to bounce back.”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Nathaniel Joseph’s night was unfortunately cut short by the injury he suffered in the second quarter. He had limited production to that point registering about three catches for under 30 yards.
Other Big-Time Players
Willis McGahee Jr. had a solid showing as he was many times side-by-side with Bobby Washington making plays. He unofficially had a half sack, tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and three tackles. Falique Andrews had some powerful runs in the game and scored Palmetto’s last touchdown of the game. Derrick Bohler had a couple of nice catch and runs and is another receiver on this Panther offense that can make big plays when called upon. Cameron Sapp perhaps had the game's most exciting play as he beat his man in coverage and scored on a big pass from Lucas Goenaga. Brandon Lowe stepped up as Edison’s best receiver when Joseph went down. He was able to help push the ball down the field for the Red Raiders. Darrion Lovinsky was Edison’s best defender registering a sack and several tackles. Elgrin Terma scored the Red Raider's only touchdown by scooping a loose football on an errant snap and taking it into the end zone.
Four-star Edison defender
Dinnellson Exume was injured in the first quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
Bobby Washington, Linebacker, Miami Palmetto