Three Miami commits were on display at Curtis Park in Miami for a Thursday night special. Miami Palmetto defeated Miami Edison 35-7 as the Panther defense shut out the Edison offense. Miami commit Robby Washington scored two touchdowns and Bobby Washington terrorized the Red Raiders all night. Miami commit Nathaniel Joseph left the game with a hip injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Miami Commits

Robby Washington, Wide Receiver, Miami Palmetto

Robby was his usual self relishing the limelight of the big stage. He embraced Joseph before the game and he and the Panther offense went to work on the first drive. Robby scored on a short pass at the near pylon of the end zone muscling the ball away from the defender.

The senior wide receiver was used in a variety of ways all night. He served as a punt and kick returner on special teams and was also used in rushing plays on jet sweeps. His second touchdown would come right before halftime as Washington took a quick slant at the 20-yard line, eluded to defenders, and used his speed to get into the end zone.

Bobby Washington was an absolute menace Thursday night. He seemed to be in or close to every play. He put pressure on the quarterback and caused disruption in the backfield all night. He seemed to elevate his play from game one to Thursday registering an unofficial 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and was in on several tackles. Palmetto Head Coach Mike Manasco had this to say about his play: “He’s such a dynamic player. He can do so many things well. His length and speed is just abnormal. I love the way we can use him in so many different ways. He was solid tonight. He came off the edge, he dropped into coverage. He’s just a dynamic playmaker.” Washington had this to say about Miami’s season: “We can’t just compare them off of one L. We had a bye week this and feel like Mario Cristobal has been waiting for this moment to bounce back.”

Nathaniel Joseph’s night was unfortunately cut short by the injury he suffered in the second quarter. He had limited production to that point registering about three catches for under 30 yards.

Other Big-Time Players

Willis McGahee Jr. had a solid showing as he was many times side-by-side with Bobby Washington making plays. He unofficially had a half sack, tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and three tackles. Falique Andrews had some powerful runs in the game and scored Palmetto’s last touchdown of the game. Derrick Bohler had a couple of nice catch and runs and is another receiver on this Panther offense that can make big plays when called upon. Cameron Sapp perhaps had the game's most exciting play as he beat his man in coverage and scored on a big pass from Lucas Goenaga. Brandon Lowe stepped up as Edison’s best receiver when Joseph went down. He was able to help push the ball down the field for the Red Raiders. Darrion Lovinsky was Edison’s best defender registering a sack and several tackles. Elgrin Terma scored the Red Raider's only touchdown by scooping a loose football on an errant snap and taking it into the end zone. Four-star Edison defender Dinnellson Exume was injured in the first quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.