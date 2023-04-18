The roll continues for Miami as the grab yet another commitment from three-star offensive lineman Juan Minaya out of Paramus Catholic (NJ).

Miami came in early for Minaya, coming in as just his fifth offer last April. Since head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal evaluated the 6'6" 325-pound offensive tackle, they were pushing full force.

Coming out of the early 2023 dead period, Minaya was one of the first prospects to visit Coral Gables. He then made return trips in March and last week for the spring game, while also announcing that he had decided Miami would receive an official visit later this summer.

The addition of Minaya in 2024 gives Miami now six commits and pushes them into the top 25 of the national rankings. In just the last couple weeks, Miami has gained five commitments.