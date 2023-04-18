Miami Continues the 2024 Momentum with the Commitment of OL Juan Minaya
The roll continues for Miami as the grab yet another commitment from three-star offensive lineman Juan Minaya out of Paramus Catholic (NJ).
Miami came in early for Minaya, coming in as just his fifth offer last April. Since head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal evaluated the 6'6" 325-pound offensive tackle, they were pushing full force.
Coming out of the early 2023 dead period, Minaya was one of the first prospects to visit Coral Gables. He then made return trips in March and last week for the spring game, while also announcing that he had decided Miami would receive an official visit later this summer.
The addition of Minaya in 2024 gives Miami now six commits and pushes them into the top 25 of the national rankings. In just the last couple weeks, Miami has gained five commitments.
Minaya plays offensive tackle on the high school level but his massive frame and plus strength likely puts him at offensive guard at Miami. On tape, Minaya is dominant in the run game, moving defenders almost at will.
Cristobal has made conscious effort to improve the size of the trenches at Miami since his arrival and Minaya is a step in the right direction. Right now, he would already be the second biggest player on the offensive line before ever even stepping into a college weight training program.
Paramus Catholic, Minaya's high school home, has produced some of the top talent in the New Jersey area over the years. Top prospects like pass rusher Rashan Gary and safety Jabril Peppers have come out of the program and Minaya is the next Power Five prospect in line.
Miami was not the only school after Minaya. Florida, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Boston College, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and West Virginia all offered while he took unofficial visits to Maryland and Duke in the recent.
This 2024 class is starting to round out for Miami, as they have now added three-star quarterback Judd Anderson, three-star running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, Rivals250 four-star wide out Chance Robinson, three-star nickel corner Dylan Day and top kicker Abram Murray.
