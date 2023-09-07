Head Coach Mario Cristobal brought in new coordinators not only to win games but to win big games. This week, Miami faces 23rd-ranked Texas A&M at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM Eastern Kickoff). It's the first ranked opponent the Hurricanes will face at home since facing 18th-ranked NC State in 2021. The Hurricanes edged the Wolfpack in that game 31-30.



Tyler Van Dyke passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns against NC State and might need a similar performance to take down the Aggies. Texas A&M's quarterback Conner Weigman passed for 236 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 52-10 win over New Mexico, but Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry is up for the challenge. The 6'3," 215-pound sophomore was a four-star dual-threat coming out of Cypress, TX.

"Athletic, can run, kind of runs like a wide receiver a little bit," Guidry said Weigman. "Talented arm, great release, looks like a five-star." Weigman had three rushes for 22 yards last week with a long of 17, while last season, he averaged 19 yards per game with his longest run of 32 yards. A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher hired tenured offensive mind Bobby Petrino this season to take over as the offensive coordinator. Petrino was head coach at Louisville, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and most recently, Missouri State. He also had a short stint in the NFL coaching the Atlanta Falcons. Petrino has a 140-81 overall record as a head coach. The Aggie offense struggled last season, ranking 101st in the country with an average of 22.8 points per game, with Fisher calling the plays. "I think he knows how to get the players the football," Guidry said of Petrino. "But you see a little bit of Coach Fisher's flair in there when you look at the film. It's a little bit of a mix. I think it's a little bit more of Coach Petrino, but there's still a lot of Coach Fisher in that offense." Last season, Guidry helped Marshall upset eighth-ranked Notre Dame 26-21, the previous time he faced a ranked team. Guidry would lose to 16th-ranked Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl 36-21 in the prior year. "We're better up front, of course, than anywhere I've been," Guidry said of the Miam defense. "At linebacker, we probably got more big guys, and my safeties have never been that big. But we've always had speed at the places I've been. I like our defense. We got some good offenses down the road we're going to face. We have a tall task this week." A&M wide receivers Evan Stewart (6'0" 175 pounds), Noah Thomas (6'6" 200 pounds), and Ainais Smith (5'10" 200 pounds) combined for 17 receptions for 229 yards and five touchdowns last week and will threaten the back end of Miami.

"We'll have to get pressure on the quarterback, and we'll have to predict when they are going to go deep and maybe mix up some coverage-type things to try and help ourselves out."