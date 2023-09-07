Miami coordinators ready for challenge against No. 23 Texas A&M
Head Coach Mario Cristobal brought in new coordinators not only to win games but to win big games. This week, Miami faces 23rd-ranked Texas A&M at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM Eastern Kickoff).
It's the first ranked opponent the Hurricanes will face at home since facing 18th-ranked NC State in 2021. The Hurricanes edged the Wolfpack in that game 31-30.
Tyler Van Dyke passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns against NC State and might need a similar performance to take down the Aggies.
Texas A&M's quarterback Conner Weigman passed for 236 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 52-10 win over New Mexico, but Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry is up for the challenge. The 6'3," 215-pound sophomore was a four-star dual-threat coming out of Cypress, TX.
"Athletic, can run, kind of runs like a wide receiver a little bit," Guidry said Weigman. "Talented arm, great release, looks like a five-star."
Weigman had three rushes for 22 yards last week with a long of 17, while last season, he averaged 19 yards per game with his longest run of 32 yards.
A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher hired tenured offensive mind Bobby Petrino this season to take over as the offensive coordinator. Petrino was head coach at Louisville, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and most recently, Missouri State. He also had a short stint in the NFL coaching the Atlanta Falcons. Petrino has a 140-81 overall record as a head coach.
The Aggie offense struggled last season, ranking 101st in the country with an average of 22.8 points per game, with Fisher calling the plays.
"I think he knows how to get the players the football," Guidry said of Petrino. "But you see a little bit of Coach Fisher's flair in there when you look at the film. It's a little bit of a mix. I think it's a little bit more of Coach Petrino, but there's still a lot of Coach Fisher in that offense."
Last season, Guidry helped Marshall upset eighth-ranked Notre Dame 26-21, the previous time he faced a ranked team. Guidry would lose to 16th-ranked Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl 36-21 in the prior year.
"We're better up front, of course, than anywhere I've been," Guidry said of the Miam defense. "At linebacker, we probably got more big guys, and my safeties have never been that big. But we've always had speed at the places I've been. I like our defense. We got some good offenses down the road we're going to face. We have a tall task this week."
A&M wide receivers Evan Stewart (6'0" 175 pounds), Noah Thomas (6'6" 200 pounds), and Ainais Smith (5'10" 200 pounds) combined for 17 receptions for 229 yards and five touchdowns last week and will threaten the back end of Miami.
"We'll have to get pressure on the quarterback, and we'll have to predict when they are going to go deep and maybe mix up some coverage-type things to try and help ourselves out."
Miami's 2022 offense was ranked 85th in the nation, averaging 367 yards per game. The Hurricanes' quarterbacks combined for only 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year, but last week, the Hurricane running game was a force to be reckoned with, rushing for 250 yards at nearly seven yards per rush. The Aggies held New Mexico to 91 rushing yards, 131 passing yards, and 222 overall last week. The forces are due to collide in Miami Gardens Saturday.
"Our running back room looked pretty good to me," Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "It was one of those games where they were playing coverage. Kind of begging us to run the ball a little bit. I guess they didn't think we could pound them. Obviously, that was working, so we were going to stick with that until they brought more people down, which they really never did."
It will obviously be a step up in competition for both teams this week. Dawson intends to open up the playbook against A&M as he kept it somewhat conservative in a 38-3 win over Miami of Ohio.
"We didn't do a lot of things that were even on the sheet last week," Dawson said. "A lot of the stuff that I had planned I just didn't need to go to at the time."
Dawson was impressed with his quarterback on the night, as Van Dyke made adjustments pre-snap based on what the Redhawk defense provided.
"I thought Tyler was very efficient. I thought he made a few mistakes," Dawson said. "He did a great job of getting us into the right play."
He wasn't impressed with the red zone efficiency, however. Miami scored on every possession in the red zone (two touchdowns, two field goals).
"That was a below-the-bar performance red zone-wise. But one of the reasons was because we inflicted some self-hurt down there, too, right? We were a little ancy at times and jumped offsides, and stuff put us behind the chains." Dawson said. "But ultimately, we did run the ball physically down there, which is what you have to do when the field gets shorter. It's going to be the same way against A&M; you look at the structure of their defense, I think they were number one in the nation against the pass last year, right? Things get tough when bodies are big, and they move fast, and they get closer to the goal line, it gets a little tougher."
Dawson did not play any ranked teams with the Houston Cougars last season, going 8-5 as the OC. In 2021, Dawson lost against a 3rd-ranked Cincinnati team in the American Athletic Championship Game 35-20, but bounced back in the next game against Auburn, defeating the Tigers 17-13 in the Birmingham Bowl. Houston also defeated 19th-ranked SMU 44-37 that season; the Cougars went 12-2 that year. Dawson will face one of the more athletic defenses he has faced in his career this Saturday.
"All of them are very athletic," Dawson said of the A&M defense. "They're long, fast, athletic. They're big, they're physical. Their linebackers are long and rangy. The Cooper kid is, I think 6'3," 240, runs to east and west really well. The back-end guys, the safeties, tackle well. They get there with mean intentions. We can talk about all of them if you want to. They are a talented group, we know what we have facing us. We're going to prepare and be ready for the task."
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook