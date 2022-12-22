The University of Miami family is considered a brotherhood among the alums from the football program. With Miami’s 2023 recruiting class, brotherhood is taken very literally. Miami has three sets of brothers that will play for Miami in the 2023 season. Bobby and Robby Washington, Francis, and Francisco Mauigoa, and Damari and Davonte Brown are three sets of brothers set to suit up for the Miami Hurricanes in this upcoming season and all are excited to play with their brothers. “That’s like a dream come true, to be honest,” said Defensive Back Davonte Brown. “We’re real close, we did everything together growing up and stuff. Always was with him. Even working out. Whenever I was working out it was always with him. We grinded together, pushed each other, grew over the years together, playing together is going to be a crazy experience.”

Both Davonte and four-star Defensive Back Damari made it official this week with their commitment to the Hurricanes. Both played together American Heritage high school.

Another brother duo that played their high school years together is the Washington twins. Robby and Bobby played together at Miami Killian and Miami Palmetto. They’ll continue to play their college ball together at the U. “It would just be fun you know," said Robby Washington about playing with his brother Bobby on the college level. “We played our whole lives together and we couldn’t let that change and we have something special to change the program around. It’s in our blood we are natural-born Canes.”

Reggie Bain, Reuben Bain’s brother who is on staff as graduate assistant, did his best to stay out of the recruiting process, but has always been there to help guide his younger brother. “He stayed out of the recruiting process completely,” Rueben Bain said Wednesday. “Anything that had to do with me and Miami he would stay out of it. He would let me know but then he would back off. He wouldn’t put too much pressure on me to go anywhere. He would let me know what the coaches were saying about me and that’s it.”

Francisco and Francis Mauigoa perhaps had the most creative way to let the world know that they were signing with Miami this week.

