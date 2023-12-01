Miami defensive end Chantz Williams has intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Williams saw minimal action in the 2023 season, registering eight tackles (four solo), 0.5 for loss, and one pass defended. Younger talents Nyjalik Kelly and Rueben Bain jumped over Williams on the depth chart.

In 2022, Williams had 13 tackles and 2.5 TFL. Williams had eight tackles, a 0.5 TFL, and one pass defended this season. Williams had 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended in 2021.