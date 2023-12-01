Miami DE Chantz Williams to enter Transfer Portal
Miami defensive end Chantz Williams has intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Williams saw minimal action in the 2023 season, registering eight tackles (four solo), 0.5 for loss, and one pass defended. Younger talents Nyjalik Kelly and Rueben Bain jumped over Williams on the depth chart.
In 2022, Williams had 13 tackles and 2.5 TFL. Williams had eight tackles, a 0.5 TFL, and one pass defended this season. Williams had 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended in 2021.
A northeast Florida native out of Oaklfeaf High School, Williams was a four-star prospect and was listed as the seventh-best weak-side defensive end nationally and the No. 24 player in Florida by Rivals.com. He was ranked No. 144 in the Rivals Top 250.
High school teammate of fellow #Category20 signee Jalen Rivers, Williams chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, USF, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech.
