CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with an 85-74 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14, 4-14 ACC) Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

The senior class was dominant on senior day, accounting for 54 of Miami’s 85 points in the game. Graduate student Destiny Harden recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds against Virginia.

Fellow seniors Hanna and Haley Cavinder joined Harden in double-figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Hanna Cavinder was electric from 3-point range, knocking down five threes and setting a new career high in shots made from beyond the arc.

Freshman Kyla Oldacre played her best game of the season, totaling 19 points and eight rebounds.