The defensive back group has become one of Miami’s strongest position groups. The Hurricanes have a combination of veterans, transfers, and young talent that can compare with any group in the country.
At safety, Head Coach Mario Cristobal hinted at the fact that all three safeties (Kamren Kinchens, Avante Williams, and James Williams) could be co-starters at safety.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At cornerback, many players will seemingly be in the rotation with DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson likely going to be the starters on the outside. Stevenson was Miami's top defensive back from a year ago and Ivey has the most experience.
Then there is the star position, formerly known as the striker position, that Tecory Couch and Al Blades Jr. could essentially play. Both are perhaps the most versatile of all the DBs and van play in a variety of roles.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Blades, as well as Gilbert Frierson, are practicing in a multitude of positions and can be plug-and-play guys in various situations.
Daryl Porter Jr. chose to transfer to Miami because of defensive backs coach Jahmil Addae, and will likely get significant playing time as well. Malik Curtis, a name mentioned by Head Coach Mario Cristobal this week, is also primed to contribute in the defensive backfield and on special teams.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This Group Could Be Elite
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will give this defensive back group plenty of opportunities to make plays and it's a high possibility that the DBs perform at an elite level throughout the season.
Williams and Williams were both considered elite talents coming out of high school, and Kinchens consistently made plays for a state championship-winning program.
Stevenson was considered the most dynamic player in all of South Florida during his senior year and DJ Ivey has the speed and size to make it to the NFL. Having players like Blades, Couch, Curtis, Frierson, and Porter who could all be starters at other programs, provides the depth that the Hurricanes have not seen in years.