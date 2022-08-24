News More News
Miami Defensive Backs Ready To Make An Impact This Fall

The defensive back group has become one of Miami’s strongest position groups. The Hurricanes have a combination of veterans, transfers, and young talent that can compare with any group in the country.

At safety, Head Coach Mario Cristobal hinted at the fact that all three safeties (Kamren Kinchens, Avante Williams, and James Williams) could be co-starters at safety.

At cornerback, many players will seemingly be in the rotation with DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson likely going to be the starters on the outside. Stevenson was Miami's top defensive back from a year ago and Ivey has the most experience.

Then there is the star position, formerly known as the striker position, that Tecory Couch and Al Blades Jr. could essentially play. Both are perhaps the most versatile of all the DBs and van play in a variety of roles.


Blades, as well as Gilbert Frierson, are practicing in a multitude of positions and can be plug-and-play guys in various situations.

Daryl Porter Jr. chose to transfer to Miami because of defensive backs coach Jahmil Addae, and will likely get significant playing time as well. Malik Curtis, a name mentioned by Head Coach Mario Cristobal this week, is also primed to contribute in the defensive backfield and on special teams.

This Group Could Be Elite

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will give this defensive back group plenty of opportunities to make plays and it's a high possibility that the DBs perform at an elite level throughout the season.

Williams and Williams were both considered elite talents coming out of high school, and Kinchens consistently made plays for a state championship-winning program.

Stevenson was considered the most dynamic player in all of South Florida during his senior year and DJ Ivey has the speed and size to make it to the NFL. Having players like Blades, Couch, Curtis, Frierson, and Porter who could all be starters at other programs, provides the depth that the Hurricanes have not seen in years.

