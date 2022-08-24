The defensive back group has become one of Miami’s strongest position groups. The Hurricanes have a combination of veterans, transfers, and young talent that can compare with any group in the country. At safety, Head Coach Mario Cristobal hinted at the fact that all three safeties (Kamren Kinchens, Avante Williams, and James Williams) could be co-starters at safety.

At cornerback, many players will seemingly be in the rotation with DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson likely going to be the starters on the outside. Stevenson was Miami's top defensive back from a year ago and Ivey has the most experience. Then there is the star position, formerly known as the striker position, that Tecory Couch and Al Blades Jr. could essentially play. Both are perhaps the most versatile of all the DBs and van play in a variety of roles.



This Group Could Be Elite