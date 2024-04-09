Junior Defensive End Nyjalik Kelly is leaving the University of Miami. Kelly was recovering from an injury that caused him to miss the majority of the 2023 season.

The transfer portal spring window opens on April 16 and closes on April 30, per the NCAA.

Kelly recorded 11 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. In 2023, Kelly played in only four games, recording eight tackles and a tackle for loss.

Kelly was a four-star prospect coming out of local Fort Lauderdale Dillard High School. Rivals.com had him rated as the 13th-ranked strong-side defensive end in the country from the 2022 class.