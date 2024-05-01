Miami defensive tackle Thomas Gore has decided to move on from the Miami Hurricanes and enter the transfer portal.

Gore totaled eight tackles (five solo), two sacks, and two forced fumbles in one season at Miami. The Georgia State transfer spent four seasons in Atlanta, racking up 92 total tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Miami has now lost two defensive tackles to the transfer portal with the departure of Gore and Jared Harrison-Hunte.

Miami added transfers D-Tackles Marley Cook and C.J. Clark to the roster during the winter transfer portal window and has Ahmad Moten, Akheem Mesidor, and Josh Horton as options for the position.

Freshman defensive tackles Justin Scott, Daylen Russell, and Artavvius Jones are set to join the team in the fall from the 2024 recruiting class.

Miami is also hoping to land Simeon Barrow Jr. who visited officially Miami early this week.