According to a report from Matt Zenitz, Miami defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte is expected to enter the transfer portal.

In five years with the Hurricanes, he played in 42 games, making 22 starts. He totaled 73 tackles (43 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Last season, Harrison-Hunte started 11 games, tallying three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Harrison-Hunte was expected to compete for one of the starting defensive tackle spots at the start of the 2024 season. He unofficially did not register a tackle in Miami's 2024 Spring Game. The fifth-year junior is going into his sixth year of eligibility.

Jared Hunte was a three-star prospect coming out of the 2019 recruiting class and picked Miami over Penn State.

Miami is in the market for a defensive tackle via the transfer portal. Miami has Akheem Mesidor, Marley Cook, C.J. Clark, Ahmad Moten, Anthony Campbell, Thomas Gore, and Josh Horton as the top contenders for the defensive tackle positions.

Miami will also bring 2024 DT signees for fall camp: five-star Justin Scott, four-star Artavius Jones, and three-star Daylen Russell.