Running back Henry Parrish led the team with 21 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. The former Miami Columbus running back also had three catches for 18 yards. Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of 29 of his passes for 230 yards throwing for one touchdown.

Miami did leave Hard Rock Stadium with an easy win for the second straight week as the Hurricanes defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 30-7 but there was much to be desired.

Miami Gardens, FL – Going into the second week of the season, Miami was looking to make a statement against Southern Miss after its season-opening 70-13 win over Bethune.

Van Dyke connected with Key'Shawn Smith on a flea flicker in the third quarter with 4:56 left. Smith had three catches for 49 yards and the score and the touchdown was the one play that erupted the home crowd. Andy Borregales went three-for-three on field goals and hit his last two in the fourth quarter to close the game out.

Miami went three and out on its first drive, but managed to get into the red zone in the first quarter. Van Dyke tried to hit Will Mallory on a rollout but Jalil Clemons got a hand on the football and Borregales converted his kick of the season from 30 yards to put the Hurricanes up 3-0 after one quarter of play. Mallory was held catchless on the day.

Southern Miss struck right back with a score of its own. Freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke found Jason Brownlee on a beautiful pass down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown, he beat Malik Curtis on the play who started the game.

Van Dyke seemed to struggle overall although passing for over 200 yards. On a 4th and 4 in the second quarter, TVD threw a late pass intended for Michael Redding III that was intercepted by Malik Shorts.

Miami struggled to get the offense going in the first half but drove back into the red zone late in the second quarter. Van Dyke found Romello Brinson for a 18-yard gain to the one-yard line and Parrish muscled his way over the line for the first touchdown for the Hurricanes putting them up 10-7 at halftime.

The Hurricanes seemed to come out with recharged energy in the second half causing a three-and-out on its first drive. Running backs Parrish and Thad Franklin started to get it going in the second half. Franklin finished off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown to extend the lead for Miami.

Franklin finished the game with 66 yards on 13 carries (5.6 average).

Miami did a good job against Frank Gore Jr. as the sophomore Miami legacy player ran for only 10 yards on seven carries. He added two catches for 13 yards.

Miami caused three total turnovers in the game but one of the more bizarre plays was when Tyrique Stevenson caught an easy interception in the end zone but was not tackled and was ruled that he stopped his motion.