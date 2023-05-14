PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The 11th-ranked University of Miami baseball team dropped a 7-4 result to the Pitt Panthers Saturday afternoon at Charles L. Cost Field.

“It’s a shame that we let this get away from us because we really beat ourselves,” head coach Gino DiMare said. “Whenever you lose the second game and it’s a 1-1 split, you better keep your mind right because we have a chance to win the series.”

Miami (33-17, 15-11 ACC) outhit Pitt (22-26, 10-14 ACC), 10-4, but the Panthers capitalized on the Hurricanes’ miscues.

In the third, the visitors broke the stalemate behind a two-run blast from junior first baseman CJ Kayfus.

But pesky Pitt quickly answered.

Veteran center fielder Kyle Hess hammered a grand slam in the bottom half to push the Panthers in front.

Hess padded Pitt’s lead with a two-run triple down the right-field line, matching his career-best with six RBI.

With the Hurricanes trailing, 6-2, junior Zach Levenson launched his 10th homer of the season, pulling Miami within two.

In the seventh, Pitt pushed across an unearned run and held on to even the series.

Junior right-hander Logan Evans (5-1) logged the win, yielding four runs across six innings.

Miami starter Alejandro Rosario (3-6) was tagged with the loss. The righty surrendered four runs over 2 2/3 frames.

The Hurricanes and Panthers will conclude their three-game set Sunday. The rubber match is set for 12 p.m.

