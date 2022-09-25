The ACC has two teams in the top ten entering week 5 of the college football season. Unfortunately for Hurricanes fans, Miami is not among those teams. The Hurricanes dropped out of the AP Poll with a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State last Saturday and go into a buy week looking to pick up the pieces.

The Canes enter ACC play after a bye week and return to action on October 8th against North Carolina. The conference schedule adversaries are shaping up to be as formidable as Middle Tennessee.

The conference has Clemson and NC State ranked in the top ten at 5th and 10th respectively. Wake Forest (22nd), Florida State (23rd), and Pittsburgh (24th) round out the conference teams in the Top 25. The Demon Deacons remain is with a double-overtime loss to the Tigers and the Noles and Panthers are ranked due to a blowout win over Boston College and Rhode Island.

The Tigers, Seminoles, and Panthers are ahead on the schedule for Miami heading into ACC play. North Carolina suffered a home loss to unranked Notre Dame Saturday 45-32.

Miami was dropped from the rankings along with Florida and Texas.