The Hurricanes dropped to (4-2) and out of the AP Poll after its 41-31 loss to North Carolina. Miami received one vote.

Other ACC conference teams, Florida State (4th) (6-0), North Carolina (10th) (6-0), Duke (16th) (5-1), and Louisville (21st) (6-1) rank in the top 25 for week eight.

Louisville's 38-21 loss to Pitt was the weekend's biggest surprise.

UNC, FSU, and Louisville are the remaining ranked teams on Miami's schedule.

Miami will host Clemson on Saturday at 8 PM Eastern.

See full AP Poll here.