CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 ACC) faced an 84-75 setback against the Florida State Seminoles (11-6, 5-1 ACC) Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes rallied from down 16 in the second half to cut the deficit to two with five minutes to play but ultimately could not complete the comeback.

“You have to give Florida State a lot of credit, coming and playing the way they did,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Their size just bothered us. They’re long and athletic, and anytime we were not able to put a lot of pressure on them, they threw the ball right to the rim…Overall, towards the end of the game, we just couldn’t keep them off the foul line.”

Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes in scoring, pouring in 19 points for his 11th double-digit outing of the season. Fifteen of Pack’s 19 points came in the second half as the guard was 6-of-11 from the field.

Fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds. In comparison, juniors Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph joined him in double-digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively.