WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 17th-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team dropped its series finale to the second-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 4-1, Sunday afternoon at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“Wake Forest is a very good team and they played well the entire weekend,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “They pitched well and they got timely hitting. You have to play a very, very sound game to beat them. We pitched well the last two games, but we didn’t get any timely hitting. Credit to them for how they pitched, but we need to do a better job, especially when we have guys on base. They did a good job of making pitches and we didn’t step up to the challenge in those situations.”

Following a two-hour weather delay, Miami (15-9, 5-4 ACC) struck first, but Wake Forest (22-3, 7-2 ACC) responded with a three-run fifth and held on, as the contest was called after eight innings due to a travel curfew.

In the third inning, junior catcher Carlos Perez pushed the Hurricanes ahead with an opposite-field solo shot. Perez’s co-team-high sixth-home run traveled an estimated 382 feet.